The ruling against Teffo upholds standards of the law - Legal Practice Council

The council won its bid to have Teffo struck of the roll of legal practitioners. He was facing 22 complaints from as far back as 2015 ranging from assault, intimidation, fraud and corruption.

PRETORIA - The Legal Practice Council (LPC) says the Pretoria High Court ruling against Advocate Malesela Teffo has highlighted the need to uphold the standards of law.

The council won its bid to have Teffo struck off the roll of legal practitioners.

He was facing 22 complaints from as far back as 2015 ranging from assault, intimidation, fraud and corruption.

BREAKING: Adv Malesela Teffo has been struck off the roll of legal practitioners, he must return his certificate. @ewnreporter — Rakgadi🌸 (@motso_modise) September 16, 2022

Teffo rose to popularity during his representation of four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

His clashes with presiding judge Tshfhiwa Maumela drew widespread criticism.

But by then, the LPC was already investigating Teffo on a number of allegations.

Gauteng director Johan van Staden has reacted to the high court’s decision to disbar Teffo:

“The court has confirmed that one needs to protect the interest of the public, and if the LPC is presented with allegations of such a serious nature, then it cannot allow such a person to continue to practice as a legal practitioner and to seek intervention in which such a person is removed from the role of legal practitioners.’’

Teffo has 15 working days to appeal the decision and van Staden said if he does, they are ready to oppose.