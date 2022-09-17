Reed dance: If the maiden carrying the reed is no longer a virgin, reed breaks

Umkhosi Womhlanga, as it is known to the Zulu nation, celebrates a young girl’s purity while preparing her for womanhood. The importance also lies in the promotion of celibacy before marriage.

NONGOMA - There’s a hive of activity at the Enyokeni Royal Palace on Saturday where maidens will take part in the all-important Reed Dance.

It’s the main leg of the festival after the build up at the Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma two weeks ago.

The traditional ceremony draws thousands of maidens from parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Eastern Cape and as far away as Botswana.

Dozens of girls and young women spent the night in massive marquees set up in the reed dance area several kilometres from the royal palace.

Dozens of buses and taxis are still expected to arrive with more young maidens.

They are then expected to bathe before the virginity testing.

According to the ritual, if the young maiden carrying the reed is no longer a virgin the reed breaks.

The festival will see a colourful display of the Zulu culture through song and dance.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, as well as provincial government officials are expected to address the maidens before the close of the ceremony.