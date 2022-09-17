Go

PowerBall results: Friday, 16 September 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

FILE: Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook
17 September 2022 06:32

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 16 September 2022:

PowerBall: 07, 16, 27, 28, 29 PB: 17
PowerBall Plus: 02, 07, 31, 43, 46 PB: 17

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

