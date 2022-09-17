Pongola horror crash: 'Mbalula, we sounded the alarm in 2019 already,' resident

At least 21 people died, including 19 children when a truck crashed into a bakkie that had been transporting school children on the N2 on Friday between Pongola and Itshelejuba.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents from Pongola, in northern KZN say they warned the Department of Transport about the dangers of the N2 crossing, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

This follows Friday's horror accident - where a truck crashed into a bakkie that had been transporting school children on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba.

Twenty-one people died, mostly children.

Jabu Hansen, from Pongola, shared a 2019 tweet - asking for the department's intervention.

"I am from a small town called Pongola in Northern KZN. We have N2 crossing in the middle of the town, there are no robots to control the traffic and it is only a matter of time before a huge accident that will take many lives happen."

"The municipality is doing things at a very slow pace and doesn't seem to comprehend the situation at hand," the tweet continued.

As recently as last month, Hansen, in another thread wrote: "Trucks are killing us on the Pongola N2. No traffic cops manning this route except local traffic cops when trucks get to town. We request your urgent intervention."

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Their occurrence sends a chilling message to us in government to continue and redouble our efforts for safer roads and to all South Africans to adhere to all road safety laws and cooperate with law enforcement," said Mbalula.

South Africans have joined the Pongola community in expressing their outrage, shock and sadness at the loss of lives - which they have called unnecessary and preventable.

Saze sasha siwumphakathi waso Pongola…I don’t even know what can be done except bring back the trains which will reduce the trucks and traffic 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ltSlFwFWgZ — Noma (@MaNkums) September 17, 2022

21 people, 19 of them kids between 5 & 12 years, died tragically in a crash on the N2 highway in Pongola, northern KZN. Sadly I have no faith that government will make that stretch of any road safer and regulate how trucks move through the area. Condolences to the deceased. 💔💔 — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) September 17, 2022

21 lives (including 19 children) were lost in that horror truck accident in Pongola yesterday. The dashcam footage leaves one cold.



I understand why that community is stoning trucks tonight… because this can’t go on anymore. Not on the N2, N3 or any other highway. — Lynette Ntuli (@MsNtuli) September 16, 2022

The residents of uPhongolo have been pleading with Mbalula to intervene on the N2 issue because the local government failed them.



Now Mbalula wants to come here with crocodile tears but he didn’t listen to the people. The community has to bury 17 children. Sad. — Shumi Ley’nkezo Ngubane. (@Maqhawe_Ngubane) September 17, 2022