Pongola horror crash: 'Mbalula, we sounded the alarm in 2019 already,' resident

At least 21 people died, including 19 children when a truck crashed into a bakkie that had been transporting school children on the N2 on Friday between Pongola and Itshelejuba.

FILE: Paramedics and rescue personnel on the scene of a collision on the N1 near Fourways on 28 September 2021. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
17 September 2022 14:38

JOHANNESBURG - Residents from Pongola, in northern KZN say they warned the Department of Transport about the dangers of the N2 crossing, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

This follows Friday's horror accident - where a truck crashed into a bakkie that had been transporting school children on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba.

Twenty-one people died, mostly children.

Jabu Hansen, from Pongola, shared a 2019 tweet - asking for the department's intervention.

"I am from a small town called Pongola in Northern KZN. We have N2 crossing in the middle of the town, there are no robots to control the traffic and it is only a matter of time before a huge accident that will take many lives happen."

"The municipality is doing things at a very slow pace and doesn't seem to comprehend the situation at hand," the tweet continued.

As recently as last month, Hansen, in another thread wrote: "Trucks are killing us on the Pongola N2. No traffic cops manning this route except local traffic cops when trucks get to town. We request your urgent intervention."

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Their occurrence sends a chilling message to us in government to continue and redouble our efforts for safer roads and to all South Africans to adhere to all road safety laws and cooperate with law enforcement," said Mbalula.

South Africans have joined the Pongola community in expressing their outrage, shock and sadness at the loss of lives - which they have called unnecessary and preventable.

