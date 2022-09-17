[PHOTOS] SPCA rescues Jagersfontein pets and livestock covered in toxic mud

Paula Luckhoff | The flooding from the devastating Jagersfontein mine dam collapse left not only at least one person dead, but also trapped and killed hundreds of animals.

The devastating Jagersfontein mine dam collapse has reportedly left at least one person dead, many injured and more than 300 residents destitute.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe declared the flooding a disaster.

When the sludge from the tailings dam swamped parts of the Free State town, it also killed and trapped hundreds of animals.

Jagersfontein disaster victims turn to govt for help amid rebuilding efforts

The Bloemfontein SPCA swung into action in the early hours of last Sunday morning, when the news of the disaster broke.

Assisted by other local branches and the NSPCA, the team worked to rescue all surviving animals.

The disaster took every dignity away from humans as well as animals... Dogs, cats and livestock were hurt and bewildered. Bloemfontein SPCA

On Thursday, the Bloemfontein SPCA reported that it had saved 588 animals, with another 36 found that needed rescuing from the mud.

It is also providing a safe space where residents can take their pets and livestock while they rebuild their homes an put their lives back together.

The result of human incompetence. Jagersfontein animals. pic.twitter.com/as8ZcTKrJY — 78522968BG Kaptein AJ Landman (@78522968bg) September 15, 2022

Although the initial search and rescue operations are now slowly coming to an end, the Bloemfontein SPCA will remain in the area for the next week to assist the Jagersfontein community with any animal-related matters.

Help has been flooding in not only from organisations like Gift of the Givers, but also from individuals and companies.

Donations have included everything from farm animal feed to shampoo to help clean the mud off afflicted pets.

