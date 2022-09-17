MPs defend Auditor General Maluleke amid corruption allegations

Maluleke on Friday briefed MPs on the legal opinion she sought after the allegations came to light. Law firm Bowmans found there was no merit to the allegations.

CAPE TOWN - Members of parliament (MPs) have come to the defence of Auditor General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke who has been accused of corruption by a senior executive.

On Friday, Maluleke gave the Standing Committee on the Auditor General her version of events after the former head of human resources Mlungisi Mabaso accused her of improper conduct.

Maluleke has been implicated in the alleged approval of improper payments and benefits to the late former AG Kimi Makwetu, among other allegations.

Standing Committee chairperson, Sakhumzi Somyo, commended Maluleke for approaching the committee about the allegations.

“It really ought to be appreciated because it is in the nature of the office itself to uphold the ethical standards and the essence of good governance.’’

EFF MP Ntokozo Hlonyana was more scathing, calling for action to be taken against Mabaso.

“Accused by who, accused by a man who was trying to say ‘pay me, pay me or else’ why are we not looking at that particular problem.

While Mabaso remains on suspension, the committee has now settled the matter.