Mpofu accuses DA and Ramaphosa for conspiring to keep Mkhwebane out of office

Mpofu says they are using Stalingrad tactics to ensure last week’s court order invalidating Mkhwebane’s suspension cannot take effect.

CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyer has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance (DA) of a coordinated effort to keep the Public Protector (PP) out of office.

Mkhwebane was back in the Western Cape High Court on Friday to have the order made immediately executable.

But Ramaphosa and the DA argued that it first had to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

The DA has argued that Mkhwebane’s return to work, while her impeachment inquiry was still ongoing, would bring harm to that office.

Advocate Steven Budlender said the courts had already found her to have been dishonest and of not carrying out her duties properly.

He added that there was a risk that witnesses testifying before Parliament would be intimidated.

But Mpofu hit back saying Mkhwebane had been working with those same people for the past two years when the impeachment process was first initiated.

He said the President could not choose who investigates him and that Mkhwebane should be allowed to do her job.

Mpofu added that Mkhwebane had been sitting at home for three months because Ramaphosa had abused his powers.

Budlender contended that it would not be possible for Mkhwebane to do justice to such an important office while simultaneously defending herself before an impeachment inquiry.

Judgment has been reserved.