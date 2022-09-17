King Misuzulu's office expects Reed Dance to go ahead without incident

“We are 99.9 percent ready as you can see the infrastructure is ready, the police have been beefed up and buses are all over collecting the maidens.“

NONGOMA - It’s all systems go for the main leg of the Reed Dance ceremony - Umkhosi Womhlanga, at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, with the king’s office saying proceedings are set to go ahead without incident.

This will be the biggest reed ceremony since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

But, it comes at a time where the royal family is still battling over the throne.

There were also threats that the Saturday event cannot go ahead at the palace – over the kingship squabble.

Some supporters of late King Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu's first son - Prince Simakade, wanted him to lead ‘Umkhosi Womhlanga’ as king.

The Prince Simakade briefing has been cancelled, his spokesperson says this is due to “security reasons.” https://t.co/rNASC2brUX — Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) September 15, 2022

The king’s office says regardless of the conflict which arose between two factions of the royal family - with some not wanting the event to be held at this palace - the ceremony will proceed.

Prince Thulani Zulu speaks for the king.

“We are 99.9 percent ready as you can see the infrastructure is ready, the police have been beefed up and buses are all over collecting the maidens.“

King Misuzulu is expected to deliver the main speech this afternoon in the historic event which revived by both his late parents.