[IN PICTURES] The 2022 Reed Dance in Nongoma, KZN

This is the biggest reed ceremony since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

NONGOMA - There’s a hive of activity at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma where maidens are taking part in the annual Reed Dance this Saturday.

The traditional ceremony draws thousands of maidens from parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Eastern Cape and as far away as Botswana.

King Misuzulu is expected to deliver the main speech this afternoon in the historic event which revived by both his late parents.

Zulu maidens carrying reeds to be presented before the King during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga. Pictures: Xanderleigh Makhaza/EWN