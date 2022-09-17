Grade 1 pupil dies after being stuck in mobile toilet window

The incident - at Caleb Motshabi primary school in Bloemfontein, happened after one of the pupils playing in the mobile toilet accidentally locked the door. The 8-year-old managed to get his body through the window frame, but his head got stuck.

JOHANNESBURG - A grade one pupil from Bloemfontein has died after his head got stuck in the window frame of a mobile toilet.

The incident - at Caleb Motshabi primary school in Bloemfontein - happened on Friday after one of the pupils playing in the mobile toilet accidentally locked the door.

The eight-year-old managed to get his body through the window frame, but his head got stuck.

He was taken to a mobile classroom where he was later certified dead while waiting for an ambulance.

Free State education spokesperson Howard Ndaba: “The department has already dispatched officials from psychosocial unit to render counselling services to the learners, teachers and all affected by the incident, especially learners who might have noticed this tragic incident. Police are investigating the matter.’’