21 people, including 19 children killed in KZN horror crash

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from a crash involving a truck and a bakkie in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has risen to 21.

Paramedics said the truck crashed into a bakkie that had been transporting school children on the N2 on Friday between Pongola and Itshelejuba.

Ten people died on the scene while others were declared dead at a local hospital.

“The fatally injured include two adults and 19 children aged between about five and 12 years old that were primary school children, and they were being transported home after school," said KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

Meanwhile, KZN transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka is on Saturday due to visit the families of the deceased.

“MEC Hlomuka conveys his deepest condolences to all the affected families and is also due to visit the area so that for himself he is able to inspect the scene and interact with the families that have lost their loved ones," said department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.