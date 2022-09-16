Works affiliated with Nupsaw to protest outside Gauteng Health Dept over jobs

More than 2,000 workers from the expanded public works programme said that they’ve been waiting for 10 years to become permanent employees.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers affiliated with the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) will stage a picket outside the Gauteng Health Department offices on Friday.

They want to be permanently employed.

The community healthcare workers added that they’re tired of earning below the minimum wage.

"The main aim is to actually alleviate poverty and provide relief so that people who are in this programme actually get exposure but what the department has been doing is recycling the same group," said the union's organiser, Sibonile Jeza.