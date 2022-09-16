Tumelo Madlala accused of being coached to lie about Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Tumelo Madlala, a close friend of Senzo Meyiwa, is being cross-examined in the Pretoria High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has accused a State witness of receiving money in exchange for his testimony.

He is one of six people who were present when the soccer star was killed at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

During cross-examination, Tumelo Madlala, admitted selling some exclusive pictures of Senzo Meyiwa to the makers of the Netflix series about the murder and also receiving money for appearing on the production.

"The issue with the money is that I told them I won't give you these pictures for free because they are mine and it's also my spare time. So if you can't do that or are unwilling to do that just leave me," Madlala said.

Defence lawyer TT Thobane has used this to drive his point.

"Were you given money to come to testify today, to come to testify at these proceedings?" Thobane asked.

Thobane has accused Madlala of being coached to lie about what really happened on the night Meyiwa was killed.