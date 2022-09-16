Traffic disruptions on Jan Smuts Ave as IFP members march to City Press offices

Hundreds of members have gathered at the Rose Garden Park along Jan Smuts Avenue.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists and commuters in Randburg have been warned to expect major disruptions on the roads as members of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) are on Friday marching to City Press offices in Ferndale.

They say this demonstration is a last resort in response to multiple, unsubstantiated claims by the newspaper's editor Mondli Makhanya.

IFP members marching in Rosebank on Friday, 16 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

The party says Makhanya has abused his platform as a journalist for decades in a bid to tarnish the organisation's name and that of its founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Safety ambassador in the City of Joburg Wayne Minnaar has advised motorists to approach the area with caution.

“Approximately 1,500 protestors from the IFP have parked 10 buses and 17 minibuses along Jan Smuts Avenue between Gordon Road and Republic Road. The protestors are now marching along Jan Smuts Avenue towards the City Press offices and motorists are urged to drive with caution,” Minnaar said.