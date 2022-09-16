Thuso Mbedu becomes first South African actor to appear on The View
The 31-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born actress is the first black South African actor to appear on the iconic American talk show.
JOHANNESBURG - Thuso Mbedu has made history.
The 31-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born star is the first black South African actor to appear on The View.
Together with her co-stars, she appeared on The View to promote their new upcoming movie The Woman King.
Mbedu had her first major role on American television show The Underground Railroad. However, her big screen debut is in The Woman King which was shot in South Africa.
She says when auditioning for the role, she had no idea it would be filmed in Africa, let alone South Africa, so returning home to film The Woman King was incredible for her.
"It made sense to shoot the movie in South Africa, and it was shot in my home province in the first two weeks of production, which was very special," said Mbedu.
South Africa has beautiful locations, she added.
Thuso gets praise from Sara Haines for her role on #TheWomanKing and acting opposite a force that is @violadavis pic.twitter.com/dXql0JRIgvKgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 16, 2022
Additionally, she said that working with award-winning Viola Davis was great.
"When we first met during the audition process, we had a creative conversation about the script, which reassured me that I was in good hands. I didn't feel like I had to prove myself to her, but it was a conversation of give and take that set the tone for our future collaboration," said Mbedu.
