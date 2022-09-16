Go

Ramaphosa lands in Washington for talks with Biden

The two leaders are expected to discuss topics covering infrastructure, investment and the pressing regional and global challenges facing both nations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Andrews Airforce Base in Washington DC, United States of America, on 15 September 2022 where he is on a working visit on invitation from US President Joe Biden. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Washington DC, in the United States, and will meet with his counterpart, Joe Biden.

Ramaphosa will also be meeting congressional leaders and the veterans of the civil rights movement, who helped in lobbying the American public against apartheid.

