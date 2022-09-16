Ramaphosa lands in Washington for talks with Biden
The two leaders are expected to discuss topics covering infrastructure, investment and the pressing regional and global challenges facing both nations.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Washington DC, in the United States, and will meet with his counterpart, Joe Biden.
Ramaphosa will also be meeting congressional leaders and the veterans of the civil rights movement, who helped in lobbying the American public against apartheid.
His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at Andrews Airforce Base in Washington DC, United States of America, where he is on a working visit on invitation of His Excellency President @JoeBiden. The bilateral between the two leaders takes place tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/o4XpJZJFWBPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) September 15, 2022