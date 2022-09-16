Ramaphosa enjoys heartening reception in US ahead of talks with Biden

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa received a heartening welcome in the United States (US) on Friday.

He was received by the Vice President of the US Kamala Harris at her official residence in Washington DC.

The pair touched on women empowerment, global health and global security - among other issues.

"It is an honour to welcome you and I know you have a whole day of very important discussions with the president [Joe Biden]... I would like to thank you for the leadership that you have provided for the continent of Africa and, of course in South Africa," said Harris to a visibly elated Ramaphosa.

"The relationship between the United States and South Africa is a very important one..."

She thanked Ramaphosa for his leadership on public health, security and climate change in Africa.

Ramaphosa's trip to the US entails bilateral talks with US president Joe Biden.

He is also scheduled to attend the state funeral of the late and longest-serving British monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.