Protesting Eldorado Park residents honour vow to stay outside police station

JOHANNESBURG - Eldorado Park residents are still camping outside the police station in a bid to have their demands met.

The residents set up tents on Monday, saying that they would only leave when police begin their jobs.

Two teenagers were shot dead over the weekend in an alleged drive-by shooting.

Eldorado Park residents handed over a memorandum of demands to the local police station last month.

The residents are tired of crime and drug trades that are continuously seen on the streets.

Ward councillor Dwain Ponsonby said police have not shown any interest since handing over the memorandum.

"Over a month ago, when we gave a memorandum of demands, those demands were responded to but not enforced and not activated on the ground," Ponsonby said.

Amongst many demands, these are the most crucial ones as stated in the memorandum.

"Police visibility, stationary police vehicles at crime hotspots because there are a few identified hotspots you know. So they are supposed to be stationed the put up a VOC here where people can go or your kangaroo courts and satellite police stations within the area."

The residents said that they would continue to protest until their demands were met.