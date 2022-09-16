Property market still favourable for buyers despite inflation, says expert

Speaking to Eyewitness News on Friday, he said banks were committed to providing their clients with good credit.

CAPE TOWN - South African property expert, Jaco Rademeyer, on Friday said despite an increase in interest and inflation, it was still a buyer’s market.

But the challenge was with commercial properties as more South Africans ditched offices and business parks.

Siraj Muhammad Lunat has been running his mechanic business for over 30 years.

He said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, business was booming and he could still afford to pay rent.

To cut costs, he decided to operate from home: “Unfortunately, because customers weren’t using their cars, their cars didn’t have to be repaired as often as they have been.”

Rademeyer said this trend was likely to continue with price-sensitive South Africans finding ways to save.

“Commercial properties are still struggling with people working from home. Immigration is still a trend that’s going on.”

Lunat said despite the cost-cutting measure, his business was still on the back foot.

He said clients seemed to prefer businesses that were more visible.