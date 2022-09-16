Presidency: Mkhwebane failed to prove her suspension impedes Phala Phala probe

Mkhwebane was back before the Western Cape High Court today, asking for the immediate implementation of last week's order declaring her suspension invalid.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has failed to prove that her suspension is impeding the Phala Phala farm investigation.

Mkhwebane was back before the Western Cape High Court on Friday, where she asked for the immediate implementation of last week's order declaring her suspension invalid.

But the Presidency said the call was premature, and the Constitutional Court should have the final say.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal representative Karrisha Pillay says the president has answered the Public Protector's questions related to the Phala Phala farm investigation.

And he’s fully cooperating with the probe.

Pillay says the court should therefore accept acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s version that the controversial investigation is not being delayed and reject Mkhwebane’s assertion that her absence is impacting progress.

She says there’s also no basis to suggest that Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane in response to questions she sent him on Phala Phala.

Pillay has further argued that Mkhwebane’s suspension cannot be considered invalid until the decision has been confirmed by the Constitutional Court in accordance with Section 172 of the Constitution.

Pillay says Mkhwebane has also failed to provide any exceptional circumstances as to why she should return to work pending the ConCourt appeal.

She’s concluded her arguments by saying Mkhwebane’s suspension was necessary to protect the integrity of Parliament’s impeachment inquiry.