Opposition parties must provide sufficient evidence to remove Ramaphosa - De Vos

JOHANNESBURG - Despite pressure mounting in Parliament for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be held accountable over the Phala Phala farm saga, a law expert said opposition parties would need to provide sufficient evidence in order to remove the president from office.

A trio of experts, including former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, retired Gauteng High Court Judge Thokozile Masipa and University of Cape Town public law associate, Professor Richard Calland, have been selected to form part of an independent panel.

The panel is the next step in a lengthy process to determine whether the Section 89 impeachment motion brought against the president by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader, Vuyolwethu Zungula, should go ahead.

Zungula tabled the motion after former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, in June filed a police report about the theft of US dollars from Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo, in 2020.

Law expert Pierre de Vos said that while the impeachment motion was a measure of last resort, the inquiry would also benefit South Africans who would hopefully hear more details about what actually transpired at Ramaphosa’s game farm.

Having said that he was ready to account, President Ramaphosa has yet to answer in Parliament on details of the Phala Phala saga.

De Vos said that the independent panel would not conclude interviews but would instead have to rely on the evidence bought forward by the ATM.

"The difficulty that the panel finds is that the rules say they don't have investigative powers, so I wonder if the sufficient evidence at the moment will allow them to make a finding, but they cannot make a finding on suspensions. It will depend on what evidence the ATM and other members of the National Assembly place before Parliament."

De Vos said that no date had yet been set for the three-strong independent assessment panel to begin its work, which would be done on paper, not public hearings, and would include input from Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, a full bench at the Western Cape High Court will hear the Public Protectors' urgent bid to return to the office.

The court set aside the president's decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane because it could reasonably be seen as retaliation for her decision to investigate the theft of millions in foreign currency.