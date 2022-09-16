MPs to grill Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke over corruption claims

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke is expected to appear before Parliament on Thursday morning for a briefing on the corruption allegations levelled against her by an employee.

This will include a briefing on the legal opinion report.

Members of the standing committee on the Auditor-General are expected to receive another briefing from Maluleke on her version of events.

MPs are also expected to put questions to Maluleke about the legal opinion which found “no merit” in the allegations.

The opinion came after Maluleke was accused of corruption by a senior member in her office.

Mlungisi Mabaso, the head of human resources or the “Chief People Officer”, accused Maluleke of “corrupt, unprofessional and unethical conduct”.

Among the allegations is that Maluleke, while still Deputy Auditor-General, improperly approved an increase of her late predecessor, Kimi Makwetu’s salary by 10%, an allegation she denies.

But Mabaso has since been suspended by the Auditor-General, after Maluleke said he wanted a “financial settlement” in exchange for him not exposing the allegations in public.