Mpofu: Suspending Mkhwebane as PP the most egregious abuse of power

He's told the Western Cape High Court that delaying her return is degrading, undignified and impugning her reputational rights.

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Dali Mpofu says suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office has been the most egregious abuse of power.

Mkhwebane is back before the court on Friday to ask that it immediately allow her to return to office.

The same court overturned her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Presidency say she should show exceptional circumstances, first.

Mpofu says it’s an insult for the DA to suggest Mkhwebane could intimidate witnesses before her impeachment inquiry, if she’s allowed to return to office.

He’s pointed out that the parliamentary inquiry only plans to call two more witnesses to testify next week.

Mpofu has argued both the DA and the Presidency are conflicted parties, using subterfuge to resuspend Mkhwebane.

By insisting Mkhwebane show exceptional circumstances as to why she should return to work while there are appeals pending in the Constitutional Court, is an abuse of the court process, he’s added.



Mpofu says the DA is motivated by vindictiveness in that it’s been consistent in its opposition of her, since the day she was appointed.

Arguments continue.