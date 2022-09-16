Mpofu: Gcaleka’s affidavit on Phala Phala probe irrelevant

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, says it’s irrelevant whether it’s true that the Public Protector’s Phala Phala burglary investigation is being stalled, during her absence from that office.

CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, says it’s irrelevant whether it’s true that the Public Protector’s Phala Phala burglary investigation is being stalled during her absence from that office.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka on Friday approached the Western Cape High Court to set the record straight, after Mkhwebane made this assertion in an affidavit submitted to the court.

Mkhwebane is back before that court, asking it to affirm the lifting of her suspension by the same court last week, without it having to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court first.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka says she in no way wants to oppose Mkhwebane’s return to office.

But her legal representative, Advocate Tim Bruinders, said it was important the court is appraised of the true facts in making this determination.

This includes Mkhwebane’s claim that an investigation into the burglary on the President’s Limpopo farm is being stalled, because she’s not there to take charge and that she’s being blocked from accessing documents for her impeachment inquiry.

Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Mpofu, hit back, saying Gcaleka’s affidavit is irrelevant and vexatious.

Mpofu said whether true or not, it was public perception borne out of a recent protest to that office that the Phala Phala probe was being delayed.



He conceded Mkhwebane was receiving documents but said she had to do so through officials.

Arguments continue.