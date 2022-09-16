Most COVID-19 variants found in Africa came from abroad, study finds

The report on genomic surveillance in Africa was published and led by Stellenbosch University, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the Africa Centre for Disease Control, and 300 other institutions across the continent.

JOHANNESBURG - A study by scientists and public health institutions across Africa on Friday revealed that most of the continent's COVID-19 variants came from abroad, even though African countries were the only ones slapped with travel bans.

The scientific reports led by research labs in South Africa highlighted that most COVID-19 variants, which swept through Africa, were from abroad.

The study showed that the Alpha variant, which emerged in Europe at the end of 2020, was responsible for infections in 43 countries with evidence of community transmission in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Angola.

The bulk of infections from the Delta variant have been attributed to India.

Meanwhile, the sequencing data for Omicron showed that Europe was responsible for most early infections in Africa.

Although most flights were put on hold worldwide, Europe didn’t face any selective restrictions on travel.

At the time, the South African economy suffered under travel bans.

Scientists hoped the latest study would also underscore Africa’s contribution to mitigating the Covid-19 pandemic.