Mkhwebane wants suspension lifted immediately

This will be the fifth time that Mkhwebane approaches the Western Cape High Court on matters related to impeachment proceedings. This time she wants the court to immediately enforce the invalidity of her suspension.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be back before the Western Cape High Court on Friday, asking it to enforce her return to office.

A week ago, a full bench overturned her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The court found he took a hurried decision, and that it also appeared retaliatory and biased.

But the Presidency and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are set to challenge that finding on Friday.

This will be the fifth time that Mkhwebane approaches the Western Cape High Court on matters related to impeachment proceedings.

This time she wants the court to immediately enforce the invalidity of her suspension.

The Constitution requires a ruling involving the conduct of a president, be confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

But Mkhwebane says this is not one of those instances.

The DA argues otherwise.

As the party that initiated the motion that gave rise to the impeachment inquiry, it’s now also appealing the order overturning her suspension.

Mkhwebane says the DA is driven by personal hatred and vindictiveness, and that she is suffering irreparable damage to her reputation by the suspension.

Mkhwebane will on Friday, however, enjoy the support of minority parties, the United Democratic Movement (UDM), African Transformation Movement (ATM) and Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), all of whom have told the court, they want to see her back in office immediately.