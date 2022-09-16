Meyiwa was killed in scuffle with Khumalo, Twala, defence tells court

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at Khumalo's Vosloorus home in October 2014.

PRETORIA - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said they have an eyewitness who said Meyiwa was killed in a scuffle involving his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and Longwe Twala.

That’s according to the lawyer for four of the five accused, TT Thobane.

Thobane was cross-examining Meyiwa’s close friend, Tumelo Madlala.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at Khumalo's Vosloorus home in October 2014.

"Senzo ended up having a relationship with Zandile as well. He had sexual relationships with Zandile because Kelly has been away for a long time," said TT Thobane.

Defence lawyer TT Thobane drew collective gasps from the gallery with his theory about Senzo Meyiwa’s final moments.

"Longwe was not happy with that. I put it to you that Longwe came to the house upset and an argument ensued between him, Kelly, Zandile and the deceased. I further put it to you that in that process, that's when the gun went off."

While Madlala could not deny allegations about Meyiwa’s affair with his girlfriend’s sister Zandile, he strongly denied Thobane’s submissions on who killed the soccer star.

"Where? I was in the house, I never saw that," he said.

Madlala’s cross-examination continues on Friday morning.