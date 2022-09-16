Meyiwa’s friend, Madlala, refuses to say how much Netflix paid to interview him

Madlala was cross-examined briefly in the Pretoria High Court earlier on Friday.

PRETORIA - Senzo Meyiwa's close friend, Tumelo Madlala, avoided a question on how much he was paid to participate in a Netflix series on the soccer star's murder.

He is the first witness to take the stand, who was in Kelly Khumalo's home on the night Meyiwa was shot.

The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was killed at Khumalo's Vosloorus home in 2014 in what the State believes was a robbery.

Madlala is testifying in the case of five men accused of the crime.

Madlala, during the week, told the Pretoria High Court that the makers of a Netflix series on Meyiwa’s murder approached him to participate and asked that he share exclusive pictures for free.

But when Madlala was asked exactly how much he charged, this is what he had to say.

“I think there are documents back at home in Umlazi, so I will have to contact someone back at home to get the documents. But Neflix told me that they don’t pay for interviews but I told them that I was dedicating my time to doing the interview and the pictures they wanted were also mine,” Madlala said.

The matter has been postponed to November and Madlala’s cross-examination will continue.