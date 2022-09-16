Manamela warned about delays after date set for Esidimeni inquest appearance

Former mental health director Makgoba Manamela was initially set to testify last week but failed to show up on three occasions, citing ill health.

JOHANNESBURG - It will be at least another month before the Life Esidimeni inquest hears from former mental health director Makgoba Manamela.

Manamela was initially set to testify last week but failed to show up on three occasions, citing ill health.

A suspended warrant of arrest was authorised but later withdrawn when Manamela attended the hearing.

Manamela will have her day on the witness stand on 17 October when the Life Esidimeni inquest resumes.

The inquest wrapped up with testimony by former Gauteng Health Department HOD, Barney Selebano, on Thursday.

Manamela’s repeated no-shows were met by a suspended arrest warrant, which was later withdrawn.

Judge Teffo warned that she would not tolerate any further delays when Manamela takes the stand next month.

Manamela, Selebano and former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu are among a litany of witnesses called to account for the 2016 tragedy where more than 14o mental health patients died.

The inquest will determine whether anyone should be held criminally liable.