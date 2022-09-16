Maluleke: I won't be blackmailed for holding exec accountable for performance

Maluleke addressed the standing committee on the auditor-general on Friday morning on allegations levelled by senior official Mlungisi Mabaso that she acted improperly while deputy AG.

CAPE TOWN – Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke has told Parliament that she won't allow herself to be "blackmailed and intimidated" by anyone, including an employee accusing her of corruption.

Maluleke addressed the standing committee on the Auditor-General on Friday morning on allegations levelled by senior official, Mlungisi Mabaso, that she acted improperly while deputy AG.

Maluleke and her office briefed Parliament on the legal opinion on the allegations, which found they had no merit.

Maluleke told the standing committee that the allegations against her were brought after a senior employee complained about the way she addressed him on his performance.

She said this clearly “hurt his feelings”.

“He indicated that he felt aggrieved on how I had expressed myself when holding him accountable for his performance and he wanted to understand how we had got there. I offered my apology for hurting his feelings as that was certainly not my intention,” Maluleke said.

The allegations against her include improperly increasing the salary and approving benefits for her late predecessor, Kimi Makwetu.

Maluleke said that she would not be blackmailed after her accuser asked for a financial settlement.

“In that moment, I was very clear that I would not be intimidated, I would not be threatened, and I will not be blackmailed for holding an executive accountable for performing his duties. This is not how we do things.”

The committee welcomed Maluleke and her office’s explanation and approaching Parliament with the matter.