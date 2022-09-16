Malesela Teffo struck off roll of legal practitioners

Teffo was the lawyer representing four of the men accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Malesela Teffo, who had been representing four of the men accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has been struck off the roll of legal practitioners.

The matter was brought to court by the Legal Practice Council.

BREAKING: Adv Malesela Teffo has been struck off the roll of legal practitioners, he must return his certificate. @ewnreporter Rakgadi (@motso_modise) September 16, 2022

This was before he withdrew from the matter citing interference by President Cyril Ramaphosa and accusing the presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of witchcraft.

Teffo must now surrender his certification.

The court ruled that a curator has been appointed to handle his bank accounts used while he was practicing as a lawyer.

The men are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.