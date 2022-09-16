Mabuza commits to implementing Zondo Commission findings

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, David Mabuza gave MPs the assurance that the recommendations of the commission, will be implemented.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says the over one billion rand spent on the Zondo commission of inquiry was money well-spent.

He says every cent paid back by those who stole from the state, should be celebrated.

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mabuza gave MPs the assurance that the recommendations of the commission, will be implemented.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected, by 22 October, to table his action plan to Parliament on how he plans to respond to the findings of the Zondo Commission.



His deputy, David Mabuza, says only Ramaphosa has the power to enforce sanctions against the executive.

"It is in that space and that time, when the president will explain himself to say with regard to this recommendation. I don’t think I’m obliged to respond and give reasons," Mabuza said.

Mabuza says the inquiry has been necessary, and its value can’t be determined in monetary terms.

"What is important is not the money, but the principle that you are not going to steal from the state. If you steal, we are going to request you to pay back."

Mabuza says there will be no secrecy around the implementation of the findings, which will all be made public.