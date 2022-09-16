Judgment reserved in Alberts Farm Conservancy ‘park dwellers’ eviction case

On 30 August, officials from the City of Johannesburg, together with officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) descended on the conservancy, kicked the group out and confiscated their belongings.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has reserved judgment in a case brought by a group of ‘park dwellers’ against the police for standing by idly and not intervening when they were illegally evicted from the Alberts Farm Conservancy last month.

This was for the second time in a year and despite the group having secured a final interdict against any further eviction in November after they were first given the boot.

The group returned to court earlier this month and secured a second interdict.

On Thursday, their case was back before a judge for arguments on a claim for R5,000 each that they had also lodged.

They have now settled with the city and the JMPD, which have agreed to pay them each R1,800 in compensation.

But they want the South African Police Service (Saps) and private security company Mafoko Security Patrols, which were both there last month as well to cover the remainder.

The SAPS’ position is, that while officers from within their ranks were there that day, they were only monitoring the situation and weren’t actually involved in the operation.

During arguments, their legal team argued that they had a constitutional mandate to maintain public order and secure property.

But attorney Kelly Kropman for the ‘park dwellers’ countered that the police had a duty to her clients as well.

“The applicants are inhabitants of South Africa; they own property and they form members of the public. They, therefore, fall under the mandate of the protection of the Saps.”

She argued the Saps had been derelict in its duties which had resulted in the violation of her clients’ rights and that they should be held liable.

She argued Mafoko, which hadn’t even opposed the application, should too.

Judgment was reserved.