Jake White looks to add more trophies for Bulls after contract extension

JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls Company has extended the contract of their director of rugby, Jake White, who has committed to a long-term stay at Loftus Versfeld.

White’s extension will see him lead the union until June 2027.

The former Springbok coach arrived at the Bulls in 2020 and enjoyed immediate success in the nation’s capital where he won two back-to-back Carling Currie Cup titles with the team. White added the Super Rugby Unlocked crown before taking the team to the finals of the Rainbow Cup and United Rugby Championship where they ended as runners-up.

Blue Bulls Company CEO, Edgar Rathbone, was delighted to confirm White’s decision to remain at Loftus.

“Jake has had an immeasurable influence at the Bulls since his arrival two years ago and continues to build a formidable side that is set to compete against the best in the globe. His records speak for themselves and with this long-term commitment, we can rest assured that he is committed to take the Bulls to greater heights over the next few years,” Rathbone said.

White is also looking forward to continuing with the work he has started at the franchise over the next five years.

He will lead the side into uncharted territory this season as they will compete in the URC, Heineken Champions Cup and the Carling Currie Cup.

“It gives me great joy to be able to commit for a long-term period to the Bulls. This gives me comfort and confidence in continuing to build a strong team that will compete and be counted among the best rugby sides in the world,” White said.

Since leading the Springboks to the World Cup title in 2007, White’s career has taken him to the Brumbies in Australia, the Sharks in Durban, Montpellier in France along with Toyota Verblitz in Japan and he’s experienced success with all the teams.

The Bulls can only hope that White will continue in the same manner for the duration of his stay.

“I’m grateful to the Blue Bulls Company board, staff and players for their support and confidence in me. I look forward to continuing to work towards elevating the Bulls brand and adding more trophies to our cabinet over the next five years,” added White.