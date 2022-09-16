IFP to march against City Press over Buthelezi coverage

The IFP claims that Makhanya has abused his platform as a journalist for decades in a bid to tarnish the political party’s name and that of its founder - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

JOHANNESBURG - IFP members led by their president Velenkosini Hlabisa are on Friday expected to stage a protest at City Press offices in Johannesburg.

The demonstration is targeted at the newspaper’s editor Mondli Makhanya.

Makhanya has over the years published several articles critical of IFP President-Emeritus, Buthelezi.

Recently, the publication ran an opinion piece penned by Makhanya, titled ‘Hail the Mass Murderer’ about Buthelezi.

Makhanya has often accused the prince of KwaPhindangene of being responsible for various killings during apartheid.

Multiple efforts by the IFP to challenge Makhanya’s writings with the Press Ombudsman have failed over the years.

Friday’s march has been criticised by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF).

Makhudu Sefara is Sanef’s media freedom chairperson.

"The IFP is using this march as a tool meant to intimidate not just the editor of City Press Mr Mondli Makhanya and his colleagues, but also other members of the media to desist from holding them accountable for their actions."

The IFP insists that it’s exhausted all other existing avenues to complain about Makhanya and says its march today will be peaceful.