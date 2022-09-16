IFP: 'City Press' editor must account for ‘false statements’ about Buthelezi

IFP members filled the streets of Randburg on Friday and marched to the paper's offices to submit a memorandum.

JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members have called on City Press newspaper chief editor Mondli Makhanya to account for what the party calls false and defaming statements against the organisation's founder, Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

IFP members filled the streets of Randburg on Friday and marched to the publication's offices to submit a memorandum.

The party demanded City Press publish an apology for the alleged abuse of power by its editor-in-chief.

The party said the newspaper must hold Makhanya accountable for the defaming articles written about Buthelezi.

Amongst others, the party demanded that the newspaper refrains from publishing any article penned by Makhanya pending the finalisation of their defamation case.

The IFP said it didn't want to be subjected to unsubstantiated opinions again.

Media24 accepted the memorandum and said it would consider the demands.

City Press news editor Timothy Molobi said: “On behalf of Media24 and City Press, we have received your memorandum. We don’t have answers for now. We will hand over the memorandum to the leadership of Media24 and we hope that we will come back to you.”

The newspaper promised to respond in two weeks.