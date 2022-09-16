Family of SA man stuck in UAE march to Pretoria embassy to demand his return

Sello Tsolo has been in the gulf nation for nine years, three of which were spent in prison for a crime he denies having committed.

DURBAN - The family and friends of a South African man stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday marched to that country's embassy in Pretoria to demand his return.

He originally travelled to the UAE to sign off on shares for a company but claimed he was later duped into signing a R2 million acknowledgement of debt form written in Arabic.

In 2013, Tsolo was a project manager in the Setsoto Local Municipality in the Free State.

At the time, he was running a dairy project that required over R600 million in running costs.

The municipality did not have this money and Amit Lamba, an Indian businessman, offered to cover the cost in exchange for majority ownership.

Lamba allegedly offered Tsolo shares in his company and invited him over to the UAE to sign off on the deal, which he said turned out to be a scam.

He has been prevented from returning due to an outstanding R2 million debt.

Tsolo’s son Teboho said the past nine years have been traumatic.

“We lost family members and he couldn’t attend their funerals. We’ve lost houses as well. Taking the full responsibilities of my sisters, while he is still alive, is quite painful.”

The family and friends of Tsolo say they will not give up until he is allowed to return home.