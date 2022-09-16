Ex-SABC head of news Magopeni seeks return to public broadcaster as board member

Phathiswa Magopeni was questioned on Thursday night by members of Parliament on why she wanted to head back to the organisation.

CAPE TOWN - Dismissed former SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni says she wants to return to the public broadcaster as a board member to take care of unfinished business.

Magopeni was questioned on Thursday night by members of Parliament on why she wanted to head back to the organisation.

She is one of a few candidates who were interviewed this week to fill board vacancies at the SABC.

Phathiswa Magopeni’s attempt to return to the broadcaster as a board member, following her dismissal as head of news, was one of the first questions put to her by MPs.

Magopeni told the committee that one of the reasons she was fired was because she failed to distance herself from the flighting of an interdicted Special Assignment episode.

She told the subcommittee that she wants to return to the SABC to take care of unfinished business.

"I’m being asked why I want to go back. Basically, there’s still a lot of work that still needs to be done within the SABC and in terms of how the institution functions and serves the South African citizens."

Magopeni also told MPs she was frog-marched out of the SABC offices by security when she was fired.

"Basically I was frog-marched out the building. I was in the company of security guards when I handed over all my equipment."

On pursuing those implicated in corruption at SABC, she says the law should take its course.