EThekwini Mayor Kaunda now doubles up as a musician, here are lyrics to his song

A video of eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda's performance at Durban's Coastlands Hotel has been doing the rounds. He reportedly performed his single track in front of international delegates on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans woke up to the news that a certain Mayor may now be doubling up as a musician-performer.

A video of eThekwini Mayor - Mxolisi Kaunda's performance at Durban's Coastlands Hotel on Thursday has been doing the rounds.

"Mayor performs his single track in front of international delegates at the Coastlands hotel," shared journalist S'boniso Mngadi.

Kaunda can be seen getting down on stage, flanked by banners carrying images of him in his mayoral chain.

And just in case you're a little lost on the Zulu lyrics, here's the gist of what he's saying in the clip:

"It requires a young person to make a new decision. Rise up young person, rise up."

Here is the video clip, for your viewing pleasure:

WATCH: eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda performs his single track in front of international delegates at the Coastlands Hotel. pic.twitter.com/rqFa6a6hll — Sboniso Mngadi™ (@sbonisomngadi) September 15, 2022

This is how some South Africans have reacted on social media.

Wafa kudala owathakatha iSathafrika https://t.co/sEjUQxixTc — The Villager (@Penxenxe) September 16, 2022

I don't understand what in seeing 😕 he's the mayor! Is he starting a side hustle? What about isdima se mayoral chain 😆 🤣 tyini my goodness — Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) September 15, 2022

Why is Mxolisi Kaunda performing a song?😭 — Mbali 🌸 (@JustMbalie) September 15, 2022

YiFilimu. Did he bill them for "performance"? — philani_sr (@philani_sr) September 15, 2022