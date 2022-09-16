Go

Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend

The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on Monday

Picture: Pexels
16 September 2022 13:50

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday afternoon announced the extension of stage 4 load shedding until 5am on Sunday due to breakdowns and persistent shortages in generation capacity.

The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding would kick in from 5 am on Monday.

“On Sunday, Eskom will provide the outlook of the load shedding stages for the week ahead as the teams are working around the clock to return units to service,” Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom said it currently had 7,210 megawatts on planned maintenance, while another 15,319 megawatts of capacity were unavailable due to breakdowns.

Consumers have been urged to use electricity sparingly.

