Curator to control disbarred adv Teffo's professional banking accounts

The Pretoria High Court granted the Legal Practice Council permission to disbar Teffo from practicing as a lawyer.

PRETORIA - Defamed advocate Malesela Teffo’s professional banking accounts will now be controlled by a curator as he is struck off the roll of legal practitioners.

Teffo was the legal representative for four of the men accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa.

This was before he withdrew from the matter, citing interference by President Cyril Ramaphosa and accusing the presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of witchcraft.

Teffo must surrender his certification.

Five men are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain at the home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

The Legal Practice Council cited 22 misconducts by Teffo dating as far back as 2015.

These included the misappropriation of clients’ funds, taking instructions directly from clients, intimidation and fraud and corruption.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Bokako pointed out how Teffo failed to make formal submissions to defend the complaints against him but only made bare denials.

She said Teffo lacked a sense of responsibility, honesty and integrity which were characteristics of an advocate.

Teffo, who was not present in court on Friday, was given 15 days to appeal his disbarring.