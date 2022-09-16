CT residents frustated over poor communication on water supply disruptions

The city, in a statement, said it would carry out essential planned maintenance on its bulk water supply network from Friday until the early hours of Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town residents have been complaining about an alleged lack of clear communication from the city around a planned water project this weekend that's affecting supply to large parts of the Cape Flats.

Suburbs from Retreat to Mitchells Plain may experience low water pressure while Schaapkraal and Pelican Heights will have no running water.

But speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Friday morning, the city's water Mayco member Zahid Badroodien insisted they've done all they could to communicate the potential outage.

He further said he was aware that some unlisted suburbs may also be experiencing dry taps.

“We also went into communities… we printed 10,000 pamphlets [and] we communicated regularly with the customers.”

Meanwhile, one resident said he always prepared for water problems: “I make sure every night that my kettle has got water in it and I have a 5 litre bottle where I keep water in.”