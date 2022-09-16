CT police yet to arrest suspect who stabbed teacher in classroom

Police say the grade two teacher was busy in class when a masked man stormed the room and stabbed her in the shoulder.

CAPE TOWN - The suspect behind a brazen knife attack on a teacher inside a Bonteheuwel classroom is yet to be caught.

It all unfolded as the school bell went off on Thursday.

The attacker stole the woman's cellphone and fled after she fell to the ground.

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the perpetrator allegedly managed to jump over a high-wired and spiked perimeter fence.

"Thankfully the wounds are not serious. Such an incident is extremely traumatic for the teacher, learners and the entire school community and therefore counseling support has been arranged," Hammond said.

The department has called on anyone with information to immediately contact the police.

Luckily, the teacher's since been released from hospital.