CoCT officials claim Cele's unable to tell SA of plans to tackle kidnappings

There've been at least 32 kidnapping cases in the metro since March and 15 suspects have been arrested.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town claims Police Minister Bheki Cele is unable to tell the country what he's doing to fight extortion and kidnappings.

There've been at least 32 kidnapping cases in the metro since March and 15 suspects have been arrested.

Mayco member JP Smith said they've written to Cele, pledging to help with crime-fighting resources.

“These trends, over the last period, have grown alarmingly. Out of the top 30 kidnapping stations, 22 of them are in Gauteng, seven are in KZN and one in Mpumalanga. The trends are alarming.”

He added everyone needed to work together to fight crime: “Unless if you can do it alone, then fix it alone. But all the evidence points to the fact that SAPS [South African Police Service] is not able to meet these challenges without assistance from local authorities.”