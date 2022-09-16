Civil society groups hand over memorandum on new Electoral Amendment Bill

They claim to have been sidelined in the process.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisations on Friday met in Parliament to hand over a memorandum on the new Electoral Amendment Bill.

They claim to have been sidelined in the process.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s parliamentary and research manager Rachel Fischer said: “The Electoral Act of 1998 needs to be amended. Now specifically, these amendments speak to the inclusion of independent candidates to stand for the national and provincial elections. Currently, they can only stand for local government elections.”

Jacques Malan, from the Citizens Parliament, which aims to inform the public of the proposed electoral changes said: “The very importance of that is for people to understand that we can now have a say in the affairs of our country.”

Khoi Princess Chantal Revell added that even the fee to contest elections must be scrapped: “I don’t have R250,000 to register. Why must I have 12,500 signatories while a party can only have 1,000 signatories to stand as a party?”