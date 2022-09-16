Cape Town man opens up on trauma of his father's kidnapping ordeal

Muhammad Raziq Rajah said his father, Ismail Rajah, was held captive for more than 100 days.

CAPE TOWN - The son of a Cape Town man who was kidnapped this year has opened up about the whole ordeal.

Muhammad Raziq Rajah said that his father, Ismail Rajah, was held captive for more than 100 days.

Addressing a large gathering at the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) on Thursday, Rajah relived the moments when his family didn’t know whether or not the businessman would make it out alive.

"SAPS has got the resources, it might be misplaced in certain units, but they have the resources and that's something South Africa needs to know. This is a very personal conversation as well because you start remembering the hoops you have to jump through," Rajah said.

Rajah's also criticised some Capetonians who went to the media to spread false information.

"There isn't a single family in the Western Cape that had kidnapping insurance when their family member was taken, so do not dispel the nightmare of crime with feeble debates and feeble excuses," Rajah said.