Cape Town City Guide: 5 weekend plans under R400

JOHANNESBURG – Payday is still a little way away but that does not mean you have to spend your weekend doing nothing.

Whether your ideal weekend includes exercise, a drink or learning something new, here are five reasons to leave the house this weekend.

SECRET SUNRISE

Start your weekend off on the right foot with Secret Sunrise at St James on Saturday morning.

The facilitators will guide you through meditation and movement to ensure a mindful start to your weekend.

Tickets are only R150 for adults and R50 for children under 12.

Book tickets and find out more here

PAINT AND SIP

If you want to have to wine flowing in and the creative juices flowing out, enjoy Paint and Sip at the Love is a Restaurant in Fynbos Estate.

For only R200, all paint supplies and three glasses of wine are provided, so you can relax and get in touch with your creative side without breaking the bank.

Buy ticket and find out more here

CHOCOLATE CAKE AND DÉCOR CLASS

Working with your hands, creating something delicious and learning something new are all great ways to spend the weekend, so why not do all three at once with a class in cake decorating?

For R385, learn how to decorate the perfect cake and get a recipe to take home to practice your new skills.

Buy tickets and find out more here.

CRAFT RUM AND GIN TASTING

If you are a connoisseur of rum and gin or want to try the spirits voted the best Pot Still and flavoured rums in the country in 2021, then Innocent Spirits Distillery is the place for you.

With tickets starting at only R100, and a discount on sales on the day of your tour, a craft rum and gin tasting could be just what you need to get to payday.

Buy tickets and find out more here.

THE DARLING WILDFLOWER SHOW

Spring has sprung and this weekend some of the best indigenous plants that Cape Town has to offer will be on display at the Darling Brew Market.

Entrance into the market is free and there is a range of exhibitions and stalls to explore once you go inside for a full day of family-friendly fun.

Buy tickets and find out more here.