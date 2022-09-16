Anti-apartheid journalist Nat Nakasa gravesite restored, unveiling set for Sat

Earlier this year, vandals also targeted the graves of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in Durban and other famed individuals, including the anti-apartheid writer.

JOHANNESBURG - The gravesite of Drum Magazine’s Nat Nakasa has been restored with an unveiling set for Saturday after it was targeted in a spree of vandalism of graves in eThekwini.

Earlier this year, vandals also targeted the graves of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in Durban and other famed individuals, including the anti-apartheid writer.

The South African National Editors’ Forum and Sanlam partnered to restore Nakasa's tombstone.

However, Meyiwa's site is reportedly still in a bad condition.

Saturday’s unveiling will be followed by the Nat Nakasa Awards ceremony celebrating courageous journalism.

Sanlam's Sydney Mbhele said: “[Nat Nakasa is] a man who is deeply connected to our history and our legacy and by honouring him and remembering him in this way, we are perpetuating his vision to ensure that justice is the cornerstone of what our country should represent.”