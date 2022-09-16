ANC no longer has a following in WC's rural areas - SACP

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape said that it was disappointed the African National Congress (ANC) failed to contest this week’s by-elections in the Karoo town of Prince Albert.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape said that it was disappointed the African National Congress (ANC) failed to contest this week’s by-elections in the Karoo town of Prince Albert.

The SACP believes the ANC no longer has a following in the province's rural areas.

Ward four of the central Karoo district was taken by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

DA Western Cape leader, Tertius Simmers: "The DA has a proven track record of clean governance and excellent service delivery where we govern. Prince Albert will be a shinig example of what the DA can bring to the rest of the central Karoo."