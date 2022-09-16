AfriForum to appeal Equality Court ruling over ‘dubul’ ibhunu’ song

The lobby group took the Economic Freedom Fighters to court over several instances between 2016 and 2019 in which "dubul’ ibhunu", which translates to “shoot the boer” was used by EFF members and its, leader Julius Malema.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum is appealing the Equality Court’s ruling of last month which found the struggle song "dubul’ ibhunu" was not hate speech.

The lobby group took the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to court over several instances between 2016 and 2019 in which "dubul’ ibhunu’", which translates to "shoot the boer" was used by EFF members and its leader Julius Malema.

The case went to trial in the Johannesburg High Court in June and judge Edwin Molahlehi dismissed it.

AfriForum filed an application for leave to appeal.

The lobby group’s Ernst van Zyl said: "Success in this appeal case is of great importance because the encouragement to kill or harm members of a group based on their identity is a serious matter that cannot be tolerated, especially in light of the farm murder crisis in South Africa."

Van Zyl said the appeal was "an important indicator" of the political order in the country.

"However, if the legal system turns its back when minorities are threatened and targeted with violence, the most important option that remains is that we have to look after our own safety,” Van Zyl added.